SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) Short Interest Update

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,795,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 381,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

SLGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ SLGC opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76. SomaLogic has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $14.72.

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

