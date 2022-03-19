SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. SOPHiA GENETICS SA is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SOPHiA Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 182.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SOPHiA Genetics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOPH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,418,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,314,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

