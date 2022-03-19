SORA Validator Token Price Hits $0.23 (VAL)

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular exchanges. SORA Validator Token has a total market cap of $94,794.28 and $187,426.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded 54.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,948.90 or 0.99896012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00068956 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00022266 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001904 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015991 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Coin Profile

SORA Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 408,003 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using US dollars.

