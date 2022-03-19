Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 755 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 32,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.90. 72,308,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,319,340. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.84.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.