Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Global Payments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Global Payments by 12.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 24.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 2.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $135.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,946. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

