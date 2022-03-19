Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,450,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,843,814. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $172.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.73.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

