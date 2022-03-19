Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $202,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,447 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,388,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,855,768. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.32. General Motors has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

