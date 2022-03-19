Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.91. The stock had a trading volume of 34,548,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,788,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $212.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

