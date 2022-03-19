Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after buying an additional 16,144 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,476,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,713. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.12.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

