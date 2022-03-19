Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 167 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock traded up $21.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,759,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,397. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.79.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

