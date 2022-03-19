Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 192 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Capital World Investors raised its position in AON by 41.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AON by 50.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,325,000 after acquiring an additional 293,745 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in AON by 15.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,800,000 after acquiring an additional 290,876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AON by 78.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 609,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,295,000 after acquiring an additional 269,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,397,000 after purchasing an additional 258,791 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AON traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.38. 2,506,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,481. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $221.82 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.15.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,587 shares of company stock valued at $12,040,137. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

