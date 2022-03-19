Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,835,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,693,000 after buying an additional 537,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,192 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,933 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,721,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,613,000 after acquiring an additional 787,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,013,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,487,000 after acquiring an additional 76,838 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,235. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.77. The company has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

