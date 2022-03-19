Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,775 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,441,000 after purchasing an additional 445,355 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,716,000 after purchasing an additional 403,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 395,862 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded up $7.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $351.49. The stock had a trading volume of 83,047,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,749,552. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.03.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

