South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $283.33.

SOUHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Investec started coverage on South32 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on South32 from GBX 275 ($3.58) to GBX 310 ($4.03) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on South32 from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 240 ($3.12) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get South32 alerts:

SOUHY stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. 40,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51. South32 has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

About South32 (Get Rating)

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.