S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $459.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $468.00 to $459.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer cut their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.00.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $409.94 on Thursday. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $342.60 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.10.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

