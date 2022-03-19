SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBND. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 521,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 153,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 429,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

EBND stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $22.90. 302,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,633. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

