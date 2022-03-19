SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJNK. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 997.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SJNK traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,305,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656,053. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $27.58.

