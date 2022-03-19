SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,307,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,793,000 after buying an additional 318,984 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 541,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,857,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,578,000 after buying an additional 40,274 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 481,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,927,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $85.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.24. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $77.45 and a 1-year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.