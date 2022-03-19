Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.86 and last traded at $35.01. 1,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEPJF. Peel Hunt upgraded Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,150 ($40.96) to GBX 3,000 ($39.01) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,000.00.

Get Spectris alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.