Spectrum Hits Market Capitalization of $14,490.37 (SPT)

Spectrum (SPT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Spectrum has a market cap of $14,490.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spectrum has traded up 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.09 or 0.00268832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014716 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001325 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.