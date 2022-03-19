Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SPPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $180,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 1,289,003 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 756.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 944,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 834,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.