Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.
NASDAQ SPPI opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.
Several research analysts have commented on SPPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
