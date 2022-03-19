Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.440-$-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.75 million.Spire Global also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

SPIR stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13.

Get Spire Global alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire Global currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spire Global by 13,117.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire Global by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire Global by 428.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.