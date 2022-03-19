Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $235.53

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 235.53 ($3.06) and traded as high as GBX 245 ($3.19). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 244 ($3.17), with a volume of 787,720 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 310 ($4.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.85) to GBX 347 ($4.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 246.14 ($3.20).

The company has a market cap of £978.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 235.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 236.40.

In related news, insider Ian Cheshire purchased 8,846 shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,903.50 ($25,882.31).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

