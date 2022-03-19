Spire Wealth Management Buys 546 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.