Spire Wealth Management Has $287,000 Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $520.34 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.73 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $516.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.05.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

