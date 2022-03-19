Spire Wealth Management Has $301,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,328,000 after buying an additional 860,273 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,369,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,438,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,882,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,722,000 after buying an additional 331,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average is $80.88. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $61.45 and a 1 year high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

About Royal Caribbean Group (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.