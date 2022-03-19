Spire Wealth Management Has $313,000 Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 167.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 55,439.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 102,008 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,965,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in American International Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.70. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $63.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

