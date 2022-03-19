Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 6,295.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,594,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,159,000 after purchasing an additional 687,510 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,690,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,229,000 after purchasing an additional 87,962 shares during the period. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,405,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,742,000 after purchasing an additional 547,544 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $45.41 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.