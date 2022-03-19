Spire Wealth Management Makes New $259,000 Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM opened at $80.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.11.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

