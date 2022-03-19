Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson Sells 257 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Splunk alerts:

On Thursday, March 3rd, Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $128.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPLK. Mizuho lowered their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $37,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 55.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.