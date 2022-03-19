State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 27.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after buying an additional 33,602 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 88.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

TVTY stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. Tivity Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.27.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Tivity Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

