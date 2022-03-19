State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,211 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after buying an additional 187,984 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 874,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,587,000 after buying an additional 129,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 497,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,254,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 37.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 413,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,943,000 after buying an additional 112,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 26.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after buying an additional 73,782 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POWI. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $316,008.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $224,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,992 shares of company stock worth $3,967,515 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $97.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.88. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

