State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 290 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 21.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 112,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 142.7% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $166.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.12 and a fifty-two week high of $292.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day moving average of $156.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

