State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 868 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after buying an additional 43,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $19.57 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $799.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBA. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.