State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth $216,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

