Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $72.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

STLD stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.21. 6,905,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.44.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,835,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 106.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,152,000 after purchasing an additional 776,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 711,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,651,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

