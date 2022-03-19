Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHFGet Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has C$56.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STZHF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stelco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. Stelco has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $40.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

