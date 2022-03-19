Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading 10.3% Higher

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.77. 192,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,336,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Get Stem alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $775,950.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 150,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $1,245,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,121 shares of company stock worth $3,162,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.