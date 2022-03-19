STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of STEP Energy Services stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. STEP Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

