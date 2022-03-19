STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.25 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$2.15. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 84.78% from the stock’s current price.

STEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. ATB Capital upped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

STEP opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$156.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.22 and a 1-year high of C$2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.78.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

