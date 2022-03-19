Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

RUSMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.