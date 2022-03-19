Stifel Nicolaus Boosts First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$43.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLFGet Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $33.28.

About First Quantum Minerals (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

