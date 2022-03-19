Stifel Nicolaus Boosts First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$43.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $33.28.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

