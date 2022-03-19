Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of Stitch Fix from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.95.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $69.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,040,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 702,958 shares of company stock worth $12,414,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $13,952,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 252.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 100,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

