StockNews.com Downgrades Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ DXLG opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.61. Destination XL Group has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $8.99.
About Destination XL Group (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Destination XL Group (DXLG)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.