StockNews.com Downgrades Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) to Sell

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.11.
INFI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 762,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,205. The company has a market capitalization of $96.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.07. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
