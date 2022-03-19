StockNews.com Downgrades Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) to Sell

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

INFI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 762,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,205. The company has a market capitalization of $96.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.07. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

