StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $23.11.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Natuzzi by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Natuzzi by 106.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Natuzzi by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natuzzi during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Natuzzi during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.