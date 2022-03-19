StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Strattec Security from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strattec Security from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $37.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The company has a market cap of $146.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $112.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Strattec Security by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Strattec Security by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

