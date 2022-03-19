StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vale (NYSE:VALE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.29.

VALE stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a yield of 14.2%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vale by 112.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 120.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter.

Vale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

