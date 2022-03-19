StockNews.com Lowers Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $939.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.28. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $908,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after acquiring an additional 51,564 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 593.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 65,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

