StockNews.com Lowers Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.67.
NYSE SF opened at $69.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average is $71.80. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $83.28.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.
In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.
Stifel Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stifel Financial (SF)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.