StockNews.com Lowers Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.67.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

NYSE SF opened at $69.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average is $71.80. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.